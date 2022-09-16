Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu AKA VTK OTT Release Date; Satellite And Digital Rights Update

Gautham Menon and Simbu's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has been receiving positive reviews after its release on September 15. The film stars STR (Silambarasan AKA Simbu) and Siddhi Idnani as the lead characters.

The recent unofficial news is that the film's satellite rights have been bagged by Kalaignar TV and digital rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video. The film is expected to stream online from late October.

VTK has been receiving comments that it is unlike any other Gautham film. The director has taken an effort to not fall back onto his comfort zone, and it is widely appreciated. The songs have gotten a lot of attention as well. Madhushree singing a song after a gap has given the song 'Mallipoo' a major lift. 'Kaalathukum Nee Venum' stands out for its lyrical quality, and of course, the AR Rahman brand can be sensed strongly in this album.

The film has some references to Gautham's older films. The dynamic of the girlfriend being older than the boyfriend brought a smile to the audience because of the Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya connection. The film is set outside the usual higher middle-class urban life that is portrayed in his films and explores new terrain. While there is nothing wrong with picking a familiar zone to work in, this change of scene is exciting and promising for the director.

Gautham had mentioned in an interview that if Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu does well, he was all set to go for a sequel, which was teased in the film. Let's see if we get to see the sequel to this engaging gangster drama.