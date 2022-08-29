Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Audio Launch: Silambarasan-Gautam Menon's Movie Has AR Rahman's Music!

Actor Silambarasan is ready to hit the screens with his latest with an out-and-out commercial film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The movie, touted to be an action drama, is written by B Jeyamohan and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The movie is ready to hit the screens on September 15.

The film's music launch is set to take place in Chennai on September 2. Academy award winner and legendary composer AR Rahman, who has composed for many of Gautham Vasudev Menon's films, has composed the film's soundtrack.

The movie is the story of the plight of migrant workers who belong to the marginalised section in the society. STR will be seen in five different looks throughout the film as he will be shown treading the journey from his teenage to adulthood. The filming was done in parts of Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Mumbai.

Silambarasan will be seen in the role of Muthu, and Siddhi Idnani is the film's female lead, playing the role of Paavai. Raadhika Sarathkumar portrayed the role of Muthu's mother, and the film also stars Malayalam actors Siddique, and Neeraj Madhav, and Aangelina Abraham among others in pivotal roles.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu marks the third collaboration of Silambarasan and Gautham Menon. Anthony, the film's editor is also someone with whom Gautham had worked with earlier for most of the films. STR is said to have reportedly lost about 15 kilos for the film's role.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh under Vels Film International. The film's cinematography is handled by Siddhartha Nuni and edited by Anthony. The movie is distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.