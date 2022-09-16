Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Day 1 Box Office Collection: Simbu's Gangster Drama Opens With Decent Numbers

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was released yesterday (September 15) amidst decent expectations. Simbu's previous release Maanadu was a commercial success, and there was some hype for the Gautham Menon-Simbu-AR Rahman combo coming back together.

The day 1 box office collection across India was Rs. 7.40 Crore net, as per early estimates.

The film had some skepticism around it as well prior to release. The previous release of Gautham Menon received mixed reviews. The director himself had acknowledged the first half of Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta was his film, but the rest of the film went all over the place due to multiple reasons.

However, the presence of writer Jayamohan, and a totally new landscape and distinct characters, did promise something fresh from the team. The film has been receiving mostly positive reviews, although there is some criticism as well. The film's post-climactic scenes have not been received well.

Gautham had said in a recent interview that a sequel is being planned, but how Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is received by the audience would decide whether the sequel will be picked up for production.

There was some harsh feedback for excessive use of voiceovers in Gautham's previous project, and he has avoided its usage completely in this film. While voiceovers as such maybe not be bad, but this did feel fresh and different from his earlier films.

The film stars STR and Siddhi Idnani as leads. The film is written by Jayamohan and Gautham Menon, and directed by Gautham Menon. The film is produced by Ishari Ganesh under the banner of Vels Film International, and distributed by Red Giant Movies. Siddhartha Nuni is the DOP, and Anthony is the editor for the film. AR Rahman composed the film's music.