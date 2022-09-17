Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Day 2 Box Office Collection: Simbu-Gautham's Musical Drama Picks Up Pace!

Actor
Silambarasan
and
director
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon's
third
collaboration,
a
musical
action
drama,
Vendhu
Thanindhathu
Kaadu
was
released
all
over
the
world
to
a
positive
response
from
fans
and
critics.
The
movie,
which
has
a
realistic
story,
is
getting
applause
for
the
narration,
performances,
and
technicalities.
AR
Rahman's
soundtrack
for
the
film
is
a
standout.
On
the
release
day,
Vendhu
Thanindhathu
Kaadu
performed
well
at
the
box
office.
On
the
second
day,
with
positive
word
of
mouth,
the
movie
opened
in
more
theatres
and
shows.
Take
a
look
at
day-wise
Vendhu
Thanindhathu
Kaadu
Box
Office
Collection
here:
Day
1:
Rs
8.35
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
4.70
Crore
Total
2
Days
Collection:
Rs
13.05
Crore
Vendhu
Thanindhathu
Kaadu
charts
the
journey
of
Muthuveeran
AKA
Muthu,
a
guy
from
a
lower
caste
community.
He
is
a
graduate
and
has
to
support
his
family
of
a
mother
and
younger
sister.
He
moves
to
Mumbai
in
search
of
opportunities.
He
gets
entangled
in
the
dark
world
of
Mumbai,
where
he
is
ordered
to
kill
others
for
his
livelihood.
How
he
reaches
for
getting
intimidated
to
intimidate
others
as
a
successful
gangster
is
all
about
the
film.
The
movie
stars
Siddhi
Idnani
as
the
female
protagonist
and
has
several
other
actors
like
Raadhika
Sarathkumar,
Siddique,
Neeraj
Madhav,
Delhi
Ganesh,
and
Appukutty
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
film's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Siddhartha
Nuni
and
editing
was
done
by
Anthony.
Written
by
B
Jeyamohan,
the
movie
was
bankrolled
by
Ishari
K
Ganesh
on
the
Vels
Film
International
banner.
The
movie
was
distributed
by
Udhayanidhi
Stalin's
Red
Giant
Movies.