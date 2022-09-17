Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Day 3 Box Office Collection: Simbu's Gangster Drama By Gautham Menon Is A Hit!

Director
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon
has
made
a
comeback
with
STR
AKA
Simbu
starrer
Vendhu
Thanindhathu
Kaadu.
The
movie,
which
was
released
amid
decent
expectations
from
fans
of
the
actor
and
director
went
on
to
become
a
successful
project
with
the
positive
response
it
garnered
at
the
box
office.
By
the
third
day,
the
number
of
shows
for
Vendhu
Thanindhathu
Kaadu
had
increased.
The
movie,
which
will
have
a
sequel,
has
been
dubbed
into
Telugu
as
the
Life
Of
Muthu.
The
film
is
doing
well
due
to
not
much
of
competition
at
the
box
office
in
both
the
languages.
Take
a
look
at
the
day
wise
Vendhu
Thanindhathu
Kaadu
box
office
Collection
here:
Day
1:
Rs
8.35
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
4.6
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
7
Crore
Total
3
days
Collection:
Rs
19.95
Crore.
Muthu
is
a
lower
caste
graduate
and
has
the
responsibility
of
his
aged
mother
and
a
younger
sister.
In
order
to
provide
for
them
and
enhance
their
living
conditions,
he
leaves
Tamil
Nadu
for
Mumbai.
He
then
falls
into
the
dangerous
underground
world
where
his
only
livelihood
is
to
kill
others.
Muthu,
who
hails
from
an
underprivileged
background
struggles
initially
and
later
emerges
as
one
of
the
ruthless
gangsters.
The
movie's
story
is
penned
by
B
Jeyamohan.
The
film
has
been
made
by
Ishari
K
Ganesh
under
the
Vels
Film
International
banner,
as
the
producer.
Vendhu
Thanindhathu
Kaadu
also
stars
Raadhika
Sarathkumar,
Siddique,
Neeraj
Madhav,
Delhi
Ganesh,
and
Appukutty
among
others
in
key
roles.
Siddhi
Idnani
made
her
Kollywood
debut
as
the
female
lead
through
this
film.
Anthony
edited
the
film
which
has
cinematography
by
Siddhartha
Nuni.
The
movie
was
distributed
by
Red
Giant
Movies
all
over
Tamil
Nadu.