Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Day 4 Box Office Collection: STR-GVM's Musical Drama Holds Strong!

Silambarasan's
fourth
collaboration
with
director
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
Vendhu
Thanindathu
Kaadu
is
a
musical
gangster
film.
The
film
opened
to
viewers
all
over
the
world
on
September
16
to
a
positive
response.
The
film
has
been
garnering
appreciation
and
praise
for
its
content,
narration,
story,
and
performances.
The
movie
marks
the
Kollywood
debut
of
actress
Siddhi
Idnani.
She
was
paired
opposite
Simbu
in
the
film,
which
has
its
soundtrack
composed
by
Oscar
Award
winner,
AR
Rahman.
Needless
to
say,
the
film's
music
is
one
of
the
main
highlights.
Take
a
look
at
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Vendhu
Thanindhathu
Kaadu
down
below.
Day
1:
Rs
8.35
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
3.85
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
6.15
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
5.75
Crore
Total
4
Days
Collection:
Rs
24.60
Crore
The
film
stars
Raadhika
Sarathkumar
in
the
role
of
Muthuveeran
AKA
Muthu's
mother.
Muthu
has
to
take
of
Muthuveeran
and
his
younger
sister.
Hailing
from
a
lower
caste,
Muthuveeran's
childhood
and
teenage
years
are
troublesome
and
he
reaches
out
to
Mumbai
for
better
opportunities
after
graduation.
There,
he
falls
into
the
mafia
of
gangsters
and
finally
emerges
into
one.
Vendhu
Thanindhathu
Kaadu
also
stars
Neeraj
Madhav,
Siddique,
Delhi
Ganesh,
and
Appukutty
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
The
movie
was
dubbed
and
released
in
Telugu
as
The
Journey
of
Muthu.
Vendhu
Thanindhathu
Kaadu
will
have
a
sequel
as
well.
The
film's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Siddhartha
Nuni
and
editing
was
done
by
Anthony.
Written
by
B
Jeyamohan,
the
movie
was
bankrolled
by
Ishari
K
Ganesh
on
the
Vels
Film
International
banner.
The
movie
was
distributed
by
Udhayanidhi
Stalin's
Red
Giant
Movies.