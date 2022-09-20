Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Day 5 Box Office Collection: Simbu's Gangster Drama Manages To Survive!

Within
the
first
four
days,
the
movie
made
about
Rs
24.05
Crore
net
in
India
and
about
Rs
50.
45
Crore
all
over
the
world.
The
movie
is
going
ahead
with
full
occupancy
and
more
shows
owing
to
the
good
word
of
mouth.
The
film
was
released
in
Telugu
as
The
Life
of
Muthu
and
has
been
gaining
appreciation
in
Telugu
states
as
well.
The
film's
music
composed
by
AR
Rahman
is
one
of
the
standing-out
features
of
VTK.
The
story
is
of
a
lower
caste
young
lad
from
Tuticorin,
Muthu,
who
goes
to
Mumbai
in
search
of
opportunities
to
cater
to
his
dependents-
his
mother
and
younger
sister.
Once
in
Mumbai,
the
actor
gets
entangled
in
the
vicious
web
of
underworld
gangsters.
His
survival
becomes
the
extinction
of
other
lives
and
he
faces
the
odds
to
emerge
as
Muthu
Bhai.
Take
a
look
at
the
day-wise
Vendhu
Thinandhathu
Kaadu
box
office
collection
here:
Day
1:
Rs
8.35
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
3.85
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
6.15
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
5.7
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
1.50
Crore
Total
5
Days
Collection:
Rs
25.55
Crore
Vendhu
Thanindhathu
Kaadu:
The
Kindling
is
the
first
installment
of
the
duology
planned
by
writer
B
Jeyamohan
and
director
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon
starrring
Simbu.
The
film
marks
the
Kollywood
debut
of
actress
Siddhi
Idnani
and
the
third
collaboration
of
Gautham
Menon
and
Simbu.
The
film
also
stars
actors
like
Raadhika
Sarathkumar,
Appukutty,
Delhi
Ganesh,
Siddique,
and
Neeraj
Madhav
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Produced
by
Ishari
K
Ganesh
under
the
Vels
Film
International
banner,
the
movie
is
cinematographed
by
Siddhartha
Nuni
and
edited
by
Anthony.
Red
Giant
Movies
distributed
the
film
all
over
Tamil
Nadu.