Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Day 5 Box Office Collection: Simbu's Gangster Drama Manages To Survive!

Within the first four days, the movie made about Rs 24.05 Crore net in India and about Rs 50. 45 Crore all over the world. The movie is going ahead with full occupancy and more shows owing to the good word of mouth.

The film was released in Telugu as The Life of Muthu and has been gaining appreciation in Telugu states as well. The film's music composed by AR Rahman is one of the standing-out features of VTK. The story is of a lower caste young lad from Tuticorin, Muthu, who goes to Mumbai in search of opportunities to cater to his dependents- his mother and younger sister. Once in Mumbai, the actor gets entangled in the vicious web of underworld gangsters. His survival becomes the extinction of other lives and he faces the odds to emerge as Muthu Bhai.

Take a look at the day-wise Vendhu Thinandhathu Kaadu box office collection here:

Day 1: Rs 8.35 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.85 Crore

Day 3: Rs 6.15 Crore

Day 4: Rs 5.7 Crore

Day 5: Rs 1.50 Crore

Total 5 Days Collection: Rs 25.55 Crore

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: The Kindling is the first installment of the duology planned by writer B Jeyamohan and director Gautham Vasudev Menon starrring Simbu. The film marks the Kollywood debut of actress Siddhi Idnani and the third collaboration of Gautham Menon and Simbu.

The film also stars actors like Raadhika Sarathkumar, Appukutty, Delhi Ganesh, Siddique, and Neeraj Madhav among others in crucial roles.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh under the Vels Film International banner, the movie is cinematographed by Siddhartha Nuni and edited by Anthony. Red Giant Movies distributed the film all over Tamil Nadu.