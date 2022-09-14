Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu First Review: Simbu-Gautham's Musical Drama Is Receiving Rave Reviews!

Actor
Simbu's
latest
release,
a
realistic
gangaster
drama
loaded
with
legendary
AR
Rahman's
music,
and
directed
by
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
on
September
15.
The
pre-release
buzz
suggests
the
film
is
going
to
be
a
hit.
The
movie
is
said
to
have
a
heart-warming
story
of
a
lower
caste
youngster
Muthuveeran,
his
lady
love
Paavai,
played
beautifully
by
debutante
Siddhi
Idnani.
His
aims,
aspirations,
and
struggle
for
identity
are
depicted
in
a
typical
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon
style
in
this
poetic
drama.
The
story
is
about
Muthuveeran
and
his
life
in
the
city
to
which
he
reaches
out
in
order
to
pursue
higher
education.
Members
of
the
censor
board
who
have
already
viewed
Vendhu
Thinandhathu
Kaadu
have
been
raving
about
the
film
nonstop.
According
to
a
YouTube
channel,
the
movie
is
very
good
in
terms
of
story,
taking,
narration
style,
screenplay,
and
performances.
The
film
marks
the
third
collaboration
of
Gautham
Menon
and
Simbu,
and
Simbu
stole
the
show
as
the
protagonist.
Vendhu
Thanindhathu
Kaadu
will
have
a
second
part.
The
movie
was
written
by
B
Jeyamohan,
and
screenplay
was
penned
by
Gautham
Menon.
The
film's
cinematography
is
handled
by
Siddharth
Nuni
while
Anthony
took
care
of
the
editing.
The
film
is
a
production
venture
of
Ishari
K
Ganesh's
Vels
Film
International
banner.
The
film
also
stars
Raadhika
Sarathkumar
as
Aaruthira,
Neeraj
Madhav
as
Sridharan,
and
Siddique
in
pivotal
roles.