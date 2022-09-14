    For Quick Alerts
      Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu First Review: Simbu-Gautham's Musical Drama Is Receiving Rave Reviews!

      By
      |

      Actor Simbu's latest release, a realistic gangaster drama loaded with legendary AR Rahman's music, and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, is going to hit the screens on September 15. The pre-release buzz suggests the film is going to be a hit.

      The movie is said to have a heart-warming story of a lower caste youngster Muthuveeran, his lady love Paavai, played beautifully by debutante Siddhi Idnani. His aims, aspirations, and struggle for identity are depicted in a typical Gautham Vasudev Menon style in this poetic drama. The story is about Muthuveeran and his life in the city to which he reaches out in order to pursue higher education.

      Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu First Review Out!

      Members of the censor board who have already viewed Vendhu Thinandhathu Kaadu have been raving about the film nonstop. According to a YouTube channel, the movie is very good in terms of story, taking, narration style, screenplay, and performances. The film marks the third collaboration of Gautham Menon and Simbu, and Simbu stole the show as the protagonist.

      Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu First Review Out!

      Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu will have a second part. The movie was written by B Jeyamohan, and screenplay was penned by Gautham Menon. The film's cinematography is handled by Siddharth Nuni while Anthony took care of the editing. The film is a production venture of Ishari K Ganesh's Vels Film International banner.

      The film also stars Raadhika Sarathkumar as Aaruthira, Neeraj Madhav as Sridharan, and Siddique in pivotal roles.

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 16:37 [IST]
      X