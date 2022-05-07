Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: First Single Of The Silambarasan-Gautham Menon Film Is Out!

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, the highly anticipated Silambarasan-Gautham Menon starrer is nearing the final stage of its production. On Friday (May 6, 2022), the makers treated the film fanatics with the first single of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The first song of the Gautham Menon film is a romantic number which is composed by AR Rahman.

The 'Kaalathukkum Nee Venum' song, which is a soothing melody, is sung by leading man Silambarasan and Rakstika Suresh. Interestingly, the Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu song marks the talented actor's first collaboration with celebrated musician AR Rahman, as a playback singer. The 'Kaalathukkum Nee Venum' song is penned by the popular lyricist-poet, Thamarai.

Watch the first single of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu here:

As reported earlier, AR Rahman is reuniting with the Silambarasan-Gautham Menon duo for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, for the fourth time. The exceptional background music composed by the Oscar award winner for the glimpse video has been receiving immense love from the listeners. Think Music, the popular music label has bagged the audio rights of the much-awaited project for a whopping price.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which is touted to be a complete action drama, was extensively shot at the various locations of Chennai and Bombay. From the glimpse video and official posters that are released so far, it was evident that the Gautham Menon directorial is a rustic actioner. Silambarasan, who will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the film, had shed around 15 kilos for his character.

The Gautham Menon directorial features an extensive star cast including Siddhi Idnani, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Malayalam actors Siddique, Neeraj Madhav, and others in the pivotal roles. Siddhartha Nuni is the director of photography. Anthony handles the editing. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is bankrolled by Isari K Ganesh, under the banner Vels International.