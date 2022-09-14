Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Twitter Review: Here Are The Tweets About Simbu's Latest Film!

Actor
Silambarasan's
upcoming
film
under
the
direction
of
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
Vendhu
Thanindhathu
Kaadu
(VTK)
is
releasing
all
over
the
world
on
September
15
amid
decent
expectations
from
fans
of
the
actor
as
well
as
the
director.
The
movie
which
is
planned
as
a
duology.
Written
by
B
Jeyamohan,
this
film
will
serve
as
the
first
instalment
of
the
duology.
The
movie's
music
is
composed
by
AR
Rahman
and
it
has
already
garnered
enough
appreciation.
The
film
is
touted
to
be
a
realistic
gangster
film
with
heavy
emphasis
on
music.
Vendhu
Thanindhathu
Kaadu
has
Siddhi
Idnani
as
the
female
lead.
The
regular
moviegoers
and
fans,
who
have
watched
the
film
a
bit
earlier
than
others,
have
taken
to
their
respective
social
media
handles
to
share
their
opinions.
Many
of
them
Tweeted
about
the
film's
pros
and
cons
and
here
are
a
few
tweets
about
the
same.
.
.
Silambarasan
portrayed
the
role
of
Muthuveeran
and
Siddhi
Idnani
donned
the
role
of
Paavai.
The
movie
marks
the
third
collaboration
of
Silambarasan
and
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon.
The
story
is
of
Muthuveeran,
a
lower
caste
youngster
who
arrives
in
the
city
for
higher
studies.
His
struggle
for
identity
and
that
of
his
community
in
the
society
is
depicted
through
a
heart-warming
story
and
impeccable
performances.
The
movie
also
stars
Raadhika
Sarathkumar,
Siddique,
Neeraj
Madhav,
and
child
artist
Aangelina
Abraham
in
pivotal
roles.
Director
Gautham
wrote
the
film's
screenplay
and
the
cinematography
is
handled
by
Siddhartha
Nuni.
Anthony
edited
the
film
Vendhu
Thanindhathu
Kaadu,
which
is
bankrolled
under
the
banner
Vels
Film
International
by
Ishari
K
Ganesh.