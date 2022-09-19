Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Worldwide Collection: Simbu's Film Earns Rs 50 Crore In Four Days!

Actor Silambarasan's latest film, a musical gangster film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, written by B Jeyamohan and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon is roaring at the box office. Released on September 16 all over the world, the movie earned a good word-of-mouth and became a sleeper hit. The film marks the third collaboration of STR and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Siddhi Idnani made her Kollywood debut as the female lead opposite Silambarasan in the film.

In a recent statement released by the film's production house Vels Film International, the movie has earned about Rs 50.56 Crore within four days of its theatrical release all over the world.

From teenage to adulthood, Simbu was portrayed in five different looks for which he underwent a vigorous regimen. The story of VTK is of a Tuticorin born lower caste graduate Muthuveeran. With family burdens, he arrives in Mumbai to make money. There he gets entangled in the underworld of Mumbai where killing another person is only his livelihood. He then defies odds and emerges as Muthu Bhai. The film was dubbed in Telugu as The Journey of Muthu and will have a sequel as well.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu's first part is called The Kindling. The movie stars Raadhika Sarathkumar as Aaruthira, Siddhi Idnani as Paavi, Siddique as Kutty Bhai, Neeraj Madhav as Sridharan, Delhi Ganesh as Iyer, and Appu Kutty as Saravanan.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is produced on Vels Film International banner by Ishari K Ganesh. The film's soundtrack composed by AR Rahman has received great appreciation along with the film's story, characters, and performances. Siddhartha Nuni cinematographed the film, and Anthony worked as its editor.