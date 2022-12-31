Vetrimaaran Links Parasakthi To Ambedkar’s Quote 'Political Power Alone Does Not Bring Justice To The People'!

Hundreds of films are released in Tamil cinema every year. A statistic indicates that more than 5 thousand films have been produced in Tamil in the 20th century alone.

Isn't it amazing if one film among thousands of films remains unforgettable? That is Parasakthi. A film that showcased the entire talent of M Karunanidhi's dialogues.

Released in 1952, this film has completed 70 years. A seminar was organized by Raja Muthiah Research Library in Chennai. Member of Parliament Kanimozhi, Minister Thangam Thennarasu, film director Vetrimaaran and others participated and shared their views. What makes Parasakthi stand out after all these years? What is the politics presented by that film? - Different opinions were analyzed like this.

Director Vetimaaran said, "I would say that Parasakthi is a film that moved a generation towards theoretical thinking or a change. Parasakthi is a film with many such outstanding qualities. That is, the story of the film is set to take place before the independence of India. But it will not contain anything about Indian independence. The film will only talk about social liberation. Ambedkar's quote 'Political power alone does not bring justice to the people' came to mind when I watched this film recently.

Today, if anyone comes to make a film about social issues, when they make a list of 5 films that have influenced them, Parasakthi will definitely be included in it. Regarding Parasakthi, the ideas discussed in it are relevant even today. We understand that the criticisms and questions presented by the film have not completely changed even today."

Member of Parliament Kanimozhi, who spoke from a completely different angle to these two. While speaking, he said, "Parasakthi is a breakthrough film in Dravidian cinema. Director Panchu Arunachalam said, 'Through this film we have shaken all the superstitions held by the society'. When we watch it again today, be it religion or social values, we can see that this film has questioned all these things. There is a wholeness in everything, be it dialogue or movement, and that seems to be its success.

In particular, the film has broken everything we have been used to. A woman should not question the society during that period. There was a situation where one should not speak against it. At such a time, the heroine of the film looks at the hero and says, 'You don't have enough knowledge to have love'. One thing is important as we examine this film today. Just like this film has spoken boldly, we should also speak about today's woes very boldly. Don't hesitate. That is the lesson this film teaches us."