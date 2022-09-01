Viduthalai First Look Released: Soori Plays The Primary Character

Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai will be starring Soori as the male lead, and this has been underlined in the first look posters of the film, released today. The posters say that Soori is playing the central character, and Vijay Sethupathi is playing 'Vaathiyaar' (Teacher).

Two posters have dropped. One has Soori holding a rifle. He is dressed as a cop, and he looks quite intense. The other poster has Vijay Sethupathi, also holding a gun, but a handgun. Vijay has his jaw dropped and it very mildly looks like he is mocking someone, which he does a lot in his films.

The posters also feature a Thirukural, and when translated it means something close to this: one who fails to destroy the ego of their proud enemy, is not fit for survival.

Going by the themes of his previous projects, this hints that the plot might focus on putting people in their places when they overstep their boundaries intentionally.

This will mark the debut for Soori as a lead, and he has unbelievably shredded his body for this role. The choice has been appreciated for breaking casting stereotypes. There is also the curiosity to see Soori in a role different from the comedic ones he has played so far.

Director Gautham Menon is also rumoured to be starring in Viduthalai. An official announcement has not been dropped yet. The director-turned-actor is quite busy with acting recently, and if this happens it would be a noticeable performance, knowing Vetrimaaran and Gautham.

Maestro Ilayaraaja has been credited as the composer for Viduthalai. This is the second time that Vetri has gone with a different composer than GV Prakash. Apart from his recent short film Oor Iravu, featured in the anthology Paava Kadhaigal, he has worked with GV Prakash in all his five feature films.

Viduthalai is said to be based on the novel 'Thunaivan' by Jeyamohan. The film will be jointly presented by Red Giant Movies, RS Infotainment, and Vetrimaaran's Grass Root Film Company. Velraj is the cinematographer for this project.