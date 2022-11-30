Vignesh Shivan Announces Lady Superstar Nayanthara’s Connect Release Date!

The release date of the popular South Indian film actress and Lady Superstar Nayanthara starrer Connect has been officially announced. Her husband and director Vignesh Shivan made the announcement through his production house Rowdy Pictures.

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan and starring Nayanthara, Connect is an upcoming film. After her marriage with Vignesh Sivan, Nayanthara has been acting in all languages like Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. In that way, Nayanthara has again joined hands with Ashwin Saravanan, the director of the 2015 superhit horror film Maya.

Connect is also a horror film in the vein of Maya. Earlier, Nayanthara starrer O2 was released directly on a OTT platform. Fans expectations are high as Connect is going to be released in theatres. Produced by Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures, the film features actor Sathyaraj in the lead role. After a long gap, Anupam Kher has given a re-entry in Tamil cinema with this film. Earlier, the teaser of Connect was announced on Vignesh Sivan's Rowdy Pictures Official Instagram page. It also read, "It's U/A for CONNECT. Runtime: 9️9 mins. Get ready to experience a Tamil film without Intermission for the first time. Releasing worldwide on 22.12.2022."

Recently, on Lady Superstar Nayanthara's birthday, the teaser of Connect was released and it was well received by the fans. Nayanthara's fans have been eagerly waiting for the film since the announcement of Connect teaser release on Vignesh Sivan's Rowdy Pictures Official Instagram page. Subsequently, many people commented that the released teaser met their expectations. In this teaser, Nayanthara's child is possessed by a demon.

The teaser looks so promising with its brilliant shot selection and background score. Casting great actors like Sathyaraj, Vinay & Anupam Kher gives astylish unique look and feel to the film. The panning shot to witness the ghost in the child makes the audience scream. Actress Nayanthara is currently acting in films such as Lady Superstar 75, Jaawan and Iraivan. Her film Gold with Prithviraj in the direction of Alphone Puthren will be out tomorrow worldwide.

The film team doesn't even release a single trailer. But still people are eagerly waiting for the film just because of the amazingly skilled filmmaker Alphonse Puthren. Let's wish both Connect and Gold to become blockbuster hits.