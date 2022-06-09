Vignesh Shivan Nayanthara Marriage Photos Finally Surface On The Internet; Fans Can't Keep Calm

The wait has come to an end as Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have finally sealed the deal by entering the wed-lock. The duo, who are in a relationship since 2015 have got married in a cozy set-up with close friends and family at a resort in Mahabalipuram.

The wedding took place at 8.30 am on June 9 and the festivities will continue until June 10, when the couple will host the Kollywood fraternity with a grand reception in Chennai.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the multi-talented director wrote, "On a scale of 10...

She's Nayan & am the One ☝️☺️😍🥰

With God's grace, the universe, all the blessings of our parents & best of friends

Jus married #Nayanthara ☺️😍🥰

#WikkiNayan

#wikkinayanwedding" (sic)

Check out the cute picture of the newlyweds here:

Nayanthara was gleaming in a colour block dark classic red high neck embellished saree with self-colored hand embroidery and created quite a contrast with her wedding jewelry. Staying true to her love for over-the-top accessories, she brought in complete contrast by opting for heavy emerald jewelry.

The jewelry she sported for her muhurtham look included polki diamonds studded with emeralds for earrings, choker and a medium-sized dangling emeralds necklace. She added a layered style with a paanchlada in green and pearls. She wore an emerald studded maangtika and matched it with emerald bangles. Nayanthara rounded off the look with a bunch of jasmine flowers tied around her hair folded in bun.

The extravagant emerald jewelry set is designed by Goenka India. Nayanthara opted for a nude colour palette for her muhurtham look and wore a striking yet minimal nose ring. Her eyeshadows are shimmery brown and she has her lips brushed in nude brown.

Vignesh, on the other hand, brought minimalistic brilliance to the ground by opting for an ivory silk mandarin collar short kurtha and veshti. He accessorized his look with a simple gold chain. Both bride and groom were clad in custom Jade By MK.

Both the newlyweds are in their most blissful state, as seen in the picture. They exchanged garlands made with white roses and baby's breath post tying the nuptial knot.

In the picture, the newlyweds are seen sharing a lite moment with their hands entwined and Vignesh kissing his lady love on her forehead.

Keep watching this space for more updates on the wedding.