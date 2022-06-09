Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara Marriage Updates: The Couple Is Officially Married; Check Out The Photos Here!

Kollywood lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have happily walked down the aisle, officially on June 9 in the presence of their immediate family and friends in a plush resort in Mahabalipuram.

The duo are all smiles and are filled with gratitude for this special day in their lives. Taking to Instagram, Vignesh penned a beautiful love note to the fans of the couple and dedicated this day to his lady love Nayanthara. He called it 'June Nayanth'. He gave thanks to everybody in his life that led him to this moment and is filled with gratitude.

Here we have first-hand information about the wedding that just happened according to the typical Tamil Hindu ritual. While some sources claim that muhurtham is at 8.30 am, Vignesh Shivan shared a status on Instagram mentioning 2.22 am. Even so, we might not know the exact time of the muhurtham but by 10.30 am, the rituals have been completed and the duo are officially man and wife. In the wedding invite that is doing the rounds, the seated ceremony is said to take place at 8.30 am.

Decor

From personalized water bottles bearing the graphic images of the couple to booking the entire Sheraton resort for guests and family, the wedding is said to be no less than a fairytale. The couple had a close-knit haldi and mehendi events before the actual wedding ritual containing nuptial yellow thread. A glass mandap was said to have been erected for the couple to exchange their vows.

Wedding Guests

The who's who of Kollywood have lined up to Mahabalipuram to greet the newly wed couple. Superstar Rajinikanth arrived at the resort by 10.30 am and King Khan Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently working with Nayanthara on his upcoming film Jawan with director Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, SJ Suryah, actor Karthi, producer Boney Kapoor, who has been doing several Tamil films lately were spotted at the wedding.

Director AL Vijay, Dhivya Dharshini, Archana Kalpathi, Vasanth Ravi are a few who were caught by the shutterbugs attending the wedding.

We already know that the couple invited Tamil Nadu CM Stalin for the wedding along with actors Ajith, Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu among others.

Wedding Trousseau

According to a popular entertainment website, news has come out that Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan are dressed in label Jade by Monica. The first pictures of the couple will surface before 11 am on June 9, reportedly.

Reception

The newlyweds, who earlier wanted to get hitched in the temple town of Tirupati have changed venue last minute owing to logistical issues. Nayanthara and Vignesh will host a grand wedding reception in Chennai for the film fraternity. The couple is likely to make their first public appearance as man and wife on June 11 in front of the media.

Keep checking out this space for more details and wedding pictures of Nayanthara and Vignesh shivan.