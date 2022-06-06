Vignesh Shivan & Nayanthara's Marriage To Be Released On Netflix? Read On!

Nayanthara's wedding with her long-time director boyfriend Vignesh Shivan is a much talked about topic in the southern film industry currently. If the buzz is true, the lady lass is going to tie the nuptial knot in a proper Tamil Hindu ceremony on June 9, at a plush resort in Mahabalipuram.

While there have been no official confirmations or whatsoever from either of them or their extended friends or family, a digital invite surfaced on social media a few days ago. The video immediately became viral, supporting the rumours.

In all possibilities, we might as well believe that the love birds are ready to take the plunge. Before the rumours of the impending wedding emerged, Vignesh Shivan, who is quite active on Instagram shared a video of him with Nayanthara and a group of friends relishing seafood at a restaurant in Mahabalipuram. In the video, he was seen feeding food to Nayanthara, who dearly obliged.

Just three days ahead of their hush-hush, intimate wedding, there is news that digital OTT giant Netflix has signed a deal with the couple to shoot and telecast their entire wedding. If this is true, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will be the first couple from South Indian Film Industry to have their wedding streamed on OTT. Director Gautham Vasudev Menon will be looking over the direction and design of the wedding, which will later be released in a documentary style.

It is also revealed by some leading entertainment websites that invitations were sent out to film fraternity friends of the couple to attend a reception party on June 8. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, Vijay, Karthi, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, and others were invited to the wedding and reception.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhan in the year 2015. They have been in love ever since and started living together in Chennai. The couple is known for their chartered flight holidays and frequent temple visits.

On the work front, Nayanthara will next be seen in the upcoming film by director Atlee with Shah Rukh Khan, titled Jawan. Vignesh Shivan recently was in the news for his film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.