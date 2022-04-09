Vijay Interview On Sun TV Vijayudan Nerukku Ner Free Download In HD Quality

Vijay fans are on cloud nine. The actor's interview with Nelson Dilipkumar, Vijayudan Nerukku Ner was aired recently on Sun TV. For the unversed, the actor made his appearance for an interview after nearly 10 years. Considering that the show was aired on Sunday, it surely is going to end up fetching huge TRP ratings. The program displayed the fun side of Vijay, who is known for his reserved nature.

During the interaction, he also talked about his illustrious journey in the industry and most importantly his upcoming project Beast directed by Nelson. Not just that, he also replied to a few queries about himself that made huge headlines, including the reason why he chose to ride a bicycle to cast his vote in the 2021 General Elections despite having luxury cars at home. In the special show, he also revealed the reason why he avoided press meets and interviews for ten long years.

Well, within hours of its telecast, the show leaked on infamous piracy based websites that too in HD Quality, which might now hinder Vijayudan Nerukku Ner's TRP numbers. Notably, the program has been leaked at a time when it is already available for free on the popular Tamil OTT platform Sun NXT.

Vijayudan Nerukku Ner has been aired ahead of Beast's release. The actioner is releasing on April 13, ahead of Tamil New Year AKA Puthandu. Sun Pictures is backing the project featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The film marksPooja Hegde's comeback to Kollywood after almost 10 years of her debut film Mugamoodi (2012).