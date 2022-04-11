Vijay Reveals Alphonse Puthren Approached His Son Sanjay For A Film: I Secretly Desired He Would Say Yes

Vijay's first interview in ten years, Vijayudan Nerukku Ner has become the current talk of the town, In his interaction with director Nelson Dilipkumar, Thalapathy opened up about many speculatory subjects that turned many heads in the past but had no confirmations, courtesy, his absence from the media surveillance.

Well, Jason Sanjay's debut has been making headlines since long and interestingly when asked about his possible entry into cinema, Vijay expressed that he too desires to see his son follow in his footsteps. Asserting that he would never pressure Jason to join the film industry, just because he wants it, the revered actor revealed that the 21-year-old was approached by Premam director Alphonse Puthren. He said, "Premam director Alphonse Puthren once wanted to meet me. I also gave an appointment thinking that he was going to pitch a story to me, but he had come to narrate the story to Sanjay. It was a cute, boy-next-door kind of movie. I secretly desired that Sanjay would say yes to the movie, but he said he wanted two more years, and so I didn't compel him."

Let us tell you that in early 2020, there were reports that AR Murugadoss will be launching Jason, however, the director remained tightlipped about his collaboration with the star kid. His inclusion in Uppena's (Telugu) Tamil remake was also speculated by gossipmongers.

As of now Jason Sanjay is learning filmmaking in Canada and has also directed a few short films. For the unversed, he has also shared screen space with his father for 'Naan Adicha Thanga Maata' song from the 2009 Tamil film Vettaikaran. Also to be noted that Vijay's daughter Divya Shasha has appeared in a cameo for the climax sequence of Theri (2016).