Vijay's 'Master' Releases Nationwide in Japan

It is a known fact that Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster movie Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was a run-away hit in India. Originally released in Tamil in the year 2021, the movie was later dubbed into other regional languages.

This movie has now been released nationwide in Japan. The movie has been renamed as 'Sensei' which means 'a teacher' in Nihongo (Japanese).

It can be recalled that Rajinikanth's 'Muthu' is still considered one of the evergreen classics among the Japanese audience. It was renamed and released as 'The Dancing Maharaja'. It is also one of the highest-grossing Indian movies in Japan. Many Indian movies especially South Indian movies have been released in Japan ever since.

Accordingly, Master joins the list. Recently, SS Rajamouli's acclaimed commercial entertainer RRR had released in Japan, and the trio - Rajamouli, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan visited the country for the movie's promotions.

Master will be the second film of Lokesh Kanagaraj to have a Japanese release. Earlier his Karthi starrer, Kaithi had hit the screens, under the title Kaithi Dilli.

Master, which broke the stereotypical Vijay movies, had him play an alcoholic college professor. Surprisingly, there weren't any duet songs for Vijay in the movie. The movie also has Vijay Sethupathi playing the antagonist, his first-time collaborating with Vijay.

The female lead is played by Malavika Mohanan. The movie also has Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Nassar, Azhagam Perumal, Ramesh Tilak, Poovaiyar, Ramya Subramaniam, Gouri G. Kishan, and much more play supporting roles.

The film revolves around an alcoholic professor, J.D., who takes a three-month temporary teaching job in a juvenile home and clashes with a ruthless gangster Bhavani, who misuses the children of the home as a scapegoat for his crimes. The movie's songs are composed by Anirudh Ravichandar. The songs are still chartbuster toppers, especially the 'Kutti story' and 'Vaathi coming'. The cinematography and editing are performed by Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj respectively.

The movie is produced by Xavier Britto, under his maiden production house XB Film Creators.