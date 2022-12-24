Vijay’s Varisu Audio Launch: Fans Allege Foul Play In Ticket Sale; Lambast Makers On Twitter

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie Varisu is set to hit the theaters on Pongal 2023. Ahead of its release, the makers are on a spree of promoting the film. On Friday, the makers arranged an audio launch event in Chennai's Nehru stadium. While the makers did not reveal any details regarding the ticket sales, fans stated on Twitter that the seating is arranged on a first-come-first-serve basis and fans were not charged for the tickets.

While some fans alleged that the ticket distribution was not fair and that so many fans were not allowed to enter the stadium though they had the passes to enter. Videos surfaced online, where fans and the cops were seen arguing over their entry into the stadium. A video showed the cops closing the gate denying entry to fans inside the stadium. The event will be hosted by Bigg Boss Tamil 5 fame Raju Jeyamohan. A few days back, the announced the news on his Twitter space.

Meanwhile, the makers have been sharing photos of the celebrities who have entered the venue for the audio launch. So far, "Drums" Sivamani, choreographer Shobin Master, actor Ganesh Venkataraman, lyricist Vivek, movie's cinematographer Karthik Palani have entered the venue. Their photos were shared by the official Twitter handle of the production house.

Speaking of Varisu, the film is slated for release on January 12. It is directed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady. Varisu will be released in Telugu also as Varisidu. Popular Tollywood filmmaker Dil Raju has bankrolled the movie under her Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.

Varisu will clash with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu at the box office. Directed by H Vinoth, Thunivu is billed to be an action drama and it will hit the theaters on January 12. It has Manju Warrier as the leading lady.