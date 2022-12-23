Vijay’s Varisu: Warning Issued Against Audio Launch? Here’s The Truth

It was reported that the makers of Vijay's upcoming movie Varisu will get its audio tracks launched on December 24 in a grand event. While the makers announced the news officially on Thursday, the news has been making the headlines for about a week. And now, new reports have surfaced stating that the audio launch might not happen.

Has a warning been issued?

Apparently, as the new variant of COVID-19 is raising concerns, there are chances for the audio launch to not happen. A section of news reports states that the makers were issued a warning against the audio launch. But in reality, no such warning was issued to the makers.

When is the audio launch planned?

As reported earlier, the makers announced on Thursday that the audio launch will happen on December 24 in a grand event in Chennai. It will start at 4 pm. The makers wrote on Twitter along with a poster, "The stage is set for the BOSS to arrive. #VarisuAudioLaunch is on Dec 24th from 4 PM onwards."

Disappointed fans complained about high ticket costs

Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter and stated that the tickets for the audio launch are sold for a high price. Apparently, the ticket costs are between Rs. 5000 and Rs. 10,000.

Who will host the launch?

In a now-deleted Tweet, Bigg Boss Tamil 5's Raju Jeyamohan revealed that he will be hosting the audio launch and announced the event's date and time. His Tweet read, "Update: Happy to be anchoring for Thalapathy @actorvijay sir's #Varisu Audio launch! Eagerly awaiting!!! Audio from December 24! Thank you @Jagadishbliss bro #Thalapathy66 #DilRaju #VarisuAudioLaunch."

Here's more about Varisu

Directed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu, which marks Vijay's first ever Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie, will have Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Tollywood producer Dil Raju has financially banked the movie.