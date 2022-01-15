Vijay Sethupathi Birthday Special: Net Worth, Remuneration And Luxury Vehicles Owned By Makkal Selvan!
Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is turning 44 on Sunday (January 16). From taking up uncredited roles to playing the main lead, the actor has come a long way and his illustrious journey is in every sense uplifting. His acclaimed roles, urge to break stereotypes in cinema and venturing other film industries including Bollywood, serve as a testament to the declaration.
What has kept him in fine stead is of course his choice of roles and the way with which he portrays them adding his own essence to it. Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say that each film of his has made him a finer actor. The credit also goes to his legion of fans who have been his support system for quite a long period. As fans gear up to celebrate their idol's big day, we take a look at Sethupathi's net worth, remuneration, luxury vehicles, and much more.
Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Finale: Raju Jeyamohan Might Bag The Trophy; Priyanka To Secure Second Position?
Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa: Audience And Critics Give A Big Thumbs Up To The Amazon Original Series
Net Worth
His incredible performances and popularity among audiences have helped him get handsomely paid. His net worth is estimated to be Rs 110 crore.
Remuneration
According to reports, he is presently charging Rs 3 crore per movie. Vijay has also been endorsing a few brands. For them, he is being paid Rs 50 lakh per advertisement. The actor is also a proud owner of a production house, which is also one of his income sources. His earnings also come from personal investments.
Luxury Vehicles
Sethupathi is a car enthusiast. His luxury four-wheel collection reportedly includes Toyota Fortuner (Rs 35 lakh), Mini Cooper (Rs 40 lakh), BMW7 (Rs 1.60 crore), Hyundai Grand i10 (Rs 7.65 lakh) and Toyota Innova (Rs 20 lakh).
Upcoming Projects
The Kollywood stalwart has a slate of impressive films lined up such as Maamanithan, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Vikram, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Viduthalai. He is also a part of Malayalam film 19 (1) (a) and Hindi projects Mumbaikar and Merry Christmas.