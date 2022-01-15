Vijay Sethupathi Birthday Special: Net Worth, Remuneration And Luxury Vehicles Owned By Makkal Selvan!

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is turning 44 on Sunday (January 16). From taking up uncredited roles to playing the main lead, the actor has come a long way and his illustrious journey is in every sense uplifting. His acclaimed roles, urge to break stereotypes in cinema and venturing other film industries including Bollywood, serve as a testament to the declaration.

What has kept him in fine stead is of course his choice of roles and the way with which he portrays them adding his own essence to it. Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say that each film of his has made him a finer actor. The credit also goes to his legion of fans who have been his support system for quite a long period. As fans gear up to celebrate their idol's big day, we take a look at Sethupathi's net worth, remuneration, luxury vehicles, and much more.

