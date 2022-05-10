VIjay Sethupathi Opens Up About His Role In Vikram: Makes A Major Revelation!

Vijay Sethupathi, the National award-winning actor is sharing the screen with Kamal Haasan for the first time, in the much-awaited project Vikram. The political thriller also marks Vijay Sethupathi's reunion with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. In a recent interview, Vijay Sethupathi finally opened up about his character in Vikram and made a major revelation about it.

While speaking to a leading Tamil media, the versatile actor confirmed that he is playing the antagonist in the Kamal Haasan starrer. Vijay Sethupathi revealed that his character in Vikram is one of his personal favourites, as it shows the dark side of a man. However, the National award-winner confirmed that his role in Vikram is not similar to Bhavani, the antagonist character he played in Master, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi also added that he had tried to give his best for the role, as he is performing along with veteran actor Kamal Haasan and supremely talented Fahadh Faasil in the film. The actor, who is all excited about Vikram, added that he is extremely happy with the grand theatrical release of the film. Vijay Sethupathi revealed that he has always been a huge fan of Kamal Haasan, and considers Vikram a big opportunity as he got a chance to work with his favourite actor.

As reported earlier, Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi's high voltage face-off scene is said to be the biggest highlight of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. Interestingly, the team shot this particular scene for around 15 days, as it needed a lot of rewriting and reshooting. This massive update had totally raised the expectations over Vikram, which is currently the most-anticipated upcoming project in the Tamil film industry.The movie, which is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal Films International, is slated to hit the theatres on June 3, 2022.