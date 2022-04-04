Vijay Television Awards 2022 Winners List: Vinoth Babu And Pavithra Bag Top Honours

The
7th
edition
of
the
Vijay
Television
Awards
will
air
on
April
24,
2022
(Sunday)
and
mini-screen
audiences
can't
keep
calm.
The
team
has
been
teasing
audiences
with
promos
of
the
show,
and
seems
like
the
event
is
going
to
be
one
gala
affair.
The
award
ceremony
is
held
every
year
to
honour
the
cast
and
crew
of
Tamil
soap
operas
and
reality
shows
that
are
aired
on
Vijay
Television
channel.
Talking
about
the
nomination
process,
five
nominees
in
each
award
category
are
selected
by
the
juries,
out
of
which
one
is
announced
the
winner.
Notably,
shows
like
Cooku
with
Comali
Season
3,
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate,
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5
and
Bharathi
Kannamma
stole
the
limelight
at
the
awards
night.
On
the
flip
hand,
the
winners
list
of
Vijay
Television
awards
has
already
gone
viral
on
social
media
and
going
by
the
reactions
online,
seems
like
fans
are
highly
elated
with
the
final
results.
Here
is
the
complete
list
for
Vijay
Television
Awards
2022
Best
Hero:
Vinoth
Babu
Best
Heroine:
Pavithra
Best
Comedian
Male:
Bala
(Cooku
with
Comali
3)
Best
Comedian
Female:
VJ
Archana
Best
Mother
Role:
Suchitra
Best
Father
Role:
Rosary
Best
Son
Role:
Sidhu
Best
Villain:
Gopi
Best
Supporting
Actress:
Reshma
Best
Marumagal:
Raveena
Best
Anchor
(Male):
Rakshan
(Cooku
with
Comali
3)
Best
Anchor
(Female):
Priyanka
Deshpande
Find
of
the
year
(Male):
Raju
Jeyamohan
(Bigg
Boss
Tamil
Season
5)
Find
of
the
year
(Female):
Vinusha
(Bharathi
Kannamma)
Best
Actor:
Kathir
for
Pandian
Stores
Trending
Pair:
Chef
Dhamu
and
Venkatesh
Bhat
(Cooku
with
Comali
3)
How
excited
are
you
to
see
the
Vijay
Television
family
coming
under
one
big
roof?
Tell
us
in
the
comment
section
below.