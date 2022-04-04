    For Quick Alerts
      Vijay Television Awards 2022 Winners List: Vinoth Babu And Pavithra Bag Top Honours

      The 7th edition of the Vijay Television Awards will air on April 24, 2022 (Sunday) and mini-screen audiences can't keep calm. The team has been teasing audiences with promos of the show, and seems like the event is going to be one gala affair. The award ceremony is held every year to honour the cast and crew of Tamil soap operas and reality shows that are aired on Vijay Television channel.

      Vijay Television Awards

      Talking about the nomination process, five nominees in each award category are selected by the juries, out of which one is announced the winner. Notably, shows like Cooku with Comali Season 3, Bigg Boss Ultimate, Bigg Boss Tamil 5 and Bharathi Kannamma stole the limelight at the awards night. On the flip hand, the winners list of Vijay Television awards has already gone viral on social media and going by the reactions online, seems like fans are highly elated with the final results.

      Here is the complete list for Vijay Television Awards 2022

      Best Hero: Vinoth Babu
      Best Heroine: Pavithra
      Best Comedian Male: Bala (Cooku with Comali 3)
      Best Comedian Female: VJ Archana
      Best Mother Role: Suchitra
      Best Father Role: Rosary
      Best Son Role: Sidhu
      Best Villain: Gopi
      Best Supporting Actress: Reshma
      Best Marumagal: Raveena
      Best Anchor (Male): Rakshan (Cooku with Comali 3)
      Best Anchor (Female): Priyanka Deshpande
      Find of the year (Male): Raju Jeyamohan (Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5)
      Find of the year (Female): Vinusha (Bharathi Kannamma)
      Best Actor: Kathir for Pandian Stores
      Trending Pair: Chef Dhamu and Venkatesh Bhat (Cooku with Comali 3)

      How excited are you to see the Vijay Television family coming under one big roof? Tell us in the comment section below.

      Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 12:07 [IST]
      X