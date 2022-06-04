Vikram 2 & Kaithi 2 Have A Connection; Lokesh Kanagaraj To Expand His Cinematic Universe!

Vikram, the Kamal Haasan starrer which is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has opened to exceptional reviews. The factor that most excited the audiences is the inclusion of characters from Kaithi, the director's previous film, in his latest outing. Interestingly, the reports now suggest that Lokesh Kanagaraj is planning to merge the worlds of Vikram and Kaithi, thus expanding his cinematic universe.

Yes, you read it right. According to the latest updates, the filmmaker has plans to create a new crime-action thriller franchise by merging the universes created by Kamal Haasan's latest outing and Karthi's film. In that case, the much-awaited Kaithi sequel, which has been titled Kaithi 2, will feature some of the significant faces from Vikram, including the titular character played by Kamal Haasan.

Similarly, Vikram is also being planned as a movie franchise, and Vikram 2 will have a more evident connection with Kaithi and its sequel Kaithi 2. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that Vikram 2 and Kaithi 2 are being planned as one project, with Kamal Haasan and Karthi's characters joining hands to achieve a bigger goal. An official announcement on both Vikram and Kaithi sequels are expected to be made very soon.

As reported earlier, popular actor Suriya is also introduced to this world with a special cameo appearance in Vikram. The Nadippin Nayagan played the role of 'Rolex' who heads the entire drug mafia. In that case, Kaithi 2 or Vikram 2 might mark the first onscreen collaboration of real-life brothers, Suriya and Karthi.



Similarly, Fahadh Faasil is seen in the role of Amar, who ends up as the main ally of Kamal Haasan's character Vikram, in Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest outing. The National award winner is also expected to be a permanent part of this exciting franchise. The reports suggest that Fahadh's character will be retained for both Kaithi and Vikram sequels in a similar way Narain's character Bejoy appeared in both films.