Vikram And Dhruv Vikram Starrer Mahaan To Release On February 10 On Amazon Prime Video

After a long wait, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial starring father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram for the first time's release date is out. Titled as Mahaan, the much-awaited Tamil action-drama is releasing on February 10, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in India, the makers decided to release the film on a digital platform.

The makers have released the poster of the Dhruv Vikram and Vikram-starrer on Twitter. They captioned the post as, "Live life, Mahaan style 🃏 Watch #MahaanOnPrime, Feb. 10 in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam Also, releasing in Kannada, #MahaPurushaOnPrime."

In the above poster, one can see Dhruv Vikram in a shirtless avatar and he is looking deadly. On the other hand, Vikram is looking dapper in a red blazer. His salt and pepper look is leaving everyone spellbound.

Interestingly, the Lalit Kumar production venture will also be available in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada, and it is to be titled as Maha Purusha. For the unversed, Mahaan is a narrative of the series of events that transform the whole life of an ordinary man as well as the people around him.

Mahaan is the story of a man whose family leaves him when he strays from the path of ideological living in his search for personal freedom. However, as he realizes his ambitions, he also misses the presence of his son in his life. Having fulfilled his dream of becoming a billionaire, does life give him a second chance to be a father? This story is about how his life goes through an unexpected series of events in this thrilling, action-packed journey.

Producer of Mahaan, Lalit Kumar shared the statement with the media, in which he said, "I am extremely excited to premiere Mahaan on Prime Video. Karthik Subbaraj has done a fabulous job in creating the perfect mix of action, drama and emotions throughout. The film has an incredibly talented and wonderful star cast who have given stellar performances to make the story even more compelling for our audiences."

Talking about Mahaan, the Karthik Subbaraj film also stars Vani Bhojan, Simran, Saranth, Deepak Paramesh and others in key roles.