Vikram Box Office 3 Days Worldwide Collection: Kamal Haasan's Film Crosses The 150-Crore Mark!

Vikram,
the
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
directorial
that
marked
Ulaganayagan
Kamal
Haasan's
comeback
to
cinema
after
a
long
gap,
has
emerged
as
a
massive
box
office
success.
When
it
completed
the
first
3
days
at
the
box
office,
Vikram
crossed
the
150-Crore
mark
at
the
worldwide
box
office.
Interestingly,
the
multi-starrer
is
now
on
its
way
to
becoming
the
biggest
success
of
its
leading
man
Kamal
Haasan's
illustrious
career.
According
to
the
latest
reports
from
the
trade
experts,
Vikram
crossed
the
prestigious
100-Crore
mark
at
the
domestic
(all-India)
box
office
alone,
within
the
first
three
days
of
its
release.
When
it
comes
to
the
worldwide
box
office,
the
movie
in
which
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Vijay
Sethupathi
in
the
key
roles,
has
already
entered
the
150-Crore
club.
The
trade
analysts
suggest
that
the
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
directorial
has
already
entered
the
profit
zone
in
several
domestic
and
overseas
markets
while
considering
the
3-day
worldwide
box
office
collection.
With
most
of
the
domestic
markets
reporting
a
fantastic
Sunday
which
is
far
better
than
Day
1,
it
has
been
clear
that
Vikram
is
going
to
set
the
box
office
on
fire.