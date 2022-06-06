Vikram Box Office 3 Days Worldwide Collection: Kamal Haasan's Film Crosses The 150-Crore Mark!

Vikram, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial that marked Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's comeback to cinema after a long gap, has emerged as a massive box office success. When it completed the first 3 days at the box office, Vikram crossed the 150-Crore mark at the worldwide box office. Interestingly, the multi-starrer is now on its way to becoming the biggest success of its leading man Kamal Haasan's illustrious career.

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, Vikram crossed the prestigious 100-Crore mark at the domestic (all-India) box office alone, within the first three days of its release. When it comes to the worldwide box office, the movie in which Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the key roles, has already entered the 150-Crore club.

The trade analysts suggest that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has already entered the profit zone in several domestic and overseas markets while considering the 3-day worldwide box office collection. With most of the domestic markets reporting a fantastic Sunday which is far better than Day 1, it has been clear that Vikram is going to set the box office on fire.