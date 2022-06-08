Vikram Box Office Collections Kerala: The Kamal Haasan Starrer Beats Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil In 5 Days!

Vikram, the Kamal Haasan-starring action thriller is continuing its rampage at the box office. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has already emerged as the all-time highest grosser of its leading man Kamal Haasan's acting career. Now, Vikram has made a new record at the Kerala box office by beating Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil.

As per the reports, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial crossed Rs. 25 Crore gross collection at the Kerala box office alone, just within the first 5 days of its release. Thus, Vikram has pushed Bigil, which had made a lifetime collection of around Rs. 20 Crore at the Kerala box office. Thus, the Kamal Haasan starrer has also emerged as the all-time highest-grossing Tamil film in the state.

Vikram had a decent start at the Kerala box office, by making an opening collection of around Rs. 5.5 Crore. However, the Kamal Haasan starrer took the theatres of the state by storm from its second day of release, thanks to the exceptional reviews and excellent word-of-mouth publicity. The veteran actor has once again proved his massive influence upon the Kerala audiences, which he possesses right from the beginning of his acting career.

When it comes to the worldwide collections, Vikram has already crossed the glorious 200-Crore mark at the box office. Thus, the multi-starrer has emerged as one of the biggest successes of the post-pandemic period. If things go at the same rate, the Kamal Haasan starrer will soon emerge as one of the all-time highest-grossing films in the history of Tamil cinema.

Vikram, which marked Lokesh Kanagaraj's fourth outing as a filmmaker, features Kamal Haasan in the role of Vikram aka Karnan. Vijay Sethupathi played the lead antagonist Sandhanam in the movie, which features Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role. Suriya made a cameo appearance in the climax as mafia head Rolex. The Nadippin Nayagan is confirmed to be playing the antagonist in Vikram 3, which will have Kamal Haasan reprising his role.