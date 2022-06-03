Vikram Day 1 Box Office Collection : Kamal Haasan Gets Career Best Opening!

Veteran Kamal Haasan is back on the silver screen and how? With a bang! His latest film Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has recorded massive opening on the first day of its theatrical release on June 3.

The movie has been receiving tremendous response and appreciation from across the country. Starring Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in equally prominent roles, the film's premise is set up on a crime drama. Kamal Haasan played the role of a retired cop.

Actor Suriya will be seen in a cameo in the film, which is planned to be shot and made as a trilogy. The movie made a great pre-release business, the first of its kind for Kamal Haasan, who has been absent on the silver screen for the last three years. It was also long ago that Kamal Haasan scored a decent hit in terms of box office figures.

With wide spread word of mouth, the movie is ringing records already. It has made a pre-release deal of more than Rs 200 Crore. Let us take a look at Vikram's first day box office collection here.

Vikram Day 1 Tamilnadu - Rs 20 Crore + Gross

Vikram Day 1 Worldwide - Rs 45 Crore + Gross

Anirudh Ravichander composed music for the film. Kamal Haasan produced the film under home banner Raaj Kamal Films.