Vikram Day 11 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's Film Thumps Box Office Records; Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark!

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial Vikram, an action thriller has crossed the Rs 300 Crore mark, post-release across the world on June 3. The movie was received with great enthusiasm by the fans of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil.

Moviegoers loved the movie and today (as of June 13), after making a remarkable pre-release business of Rs 200 Crore, the theatrical release alone fetched more than Rs 3 Crore worldwide.

Kamal Haasan made a comeback to the silver screen after a gap of three long years in this film, which has connections to the movie named Vikram, made in the year 1986 starring Kamal Haasan himself and the narration begins where Lokesh Kanagaraj's Khaithi starring Karthi ends.

Vikram is a second installment in the planned Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) after Khaithi. A third movie will be made with Suriya as Rolex doing a full-length role. The movie is a classic example of how actors of great potential can come together and make a movie an experience in itself.

For the same reason, director Lokesh has been showered with applause by filmmakers, actors, and technicians from all over the country.

Kamal Haasan, who produced the film, has gifted a Lexus car to Lokesh, which is worth about Rs 65 Lakh as a token of appreciation. He gave away a Rolex watch to Suriya for playing the character of Rolex in the film.

Adding to this, Megastar Chiranjeevi, who belongs to the Kamal Haasan generation has personally called up Kamal and the director for a congratulatory party at his residence in Hyderabad. Bollywood biggie Salman Khan was also present at the party. Pictures from the do made rounds on the internet.

Here is a breakdown of Vikram's box office Collection:

Tamil Nadu - Rs 125.25 Crore

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - Rs 24.30 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 17.40 Crore

Kerala - Rs 32.90 Crore

Rest Of India - Rs 6.90 Crore

Overseas - Rs 97.45 Crore

Total Worldwide Gross Collection - Rs 304.20 Crore

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film, which is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the former's own production house Raaj Kamal Films International.