Vikram Day 14 Box Office Collection: Clearly There's No Stopping This High-Octane Action Flick!

Kamal Haasan's latest release at the box office after three years of gap, Vikram, is in news these days for all the right reasons. The movie is making huge money at the box office and performing exceptionally well.

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles, the story of Vikram, an ex undercover agent is woven around a simple son and his adopted father. How a father avenges his son's death and materializes his son's mission is what Vikram precisely about. However, the director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, has incorporated several elements into the narration and connected the plot to his previous film Kaithi, starring Karthi.

Vikram is the second installment of Lokesh Cinematic Universe's trilogy. He announced a third part with actor Suriya, who was seen in the character of a drug lord named Rolex, in a full-length role in the sequel.

Vikram 14 days box office collection worldwide

Tamil Nadu - Rs 147.30 Crore

Telugu States - Rs 25.37 Crore

Karnataka - Rs 18.15 Crore

Kerala - Rs 32.70 Crore

ROI - Rs 7.88 Crore

Overseas - Rs 109.30 Crore

Total worldwide collection Gross - Rs 340.70 Crore.

Kamal Haasan produced Vikram in association with R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International. The movie clocked a successful pre-release business of Rs 200 Crore excluding the theatrical share, and after the release, Vikram has been making non-stop money.

Cinematography of Vikram is handled by Girish Gangadharan while editing was done by Philomin Raj. Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.