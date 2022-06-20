Vikram Day 17 Box Office Collection: The High-Octane Action Flick By Lokesh Kanagaraj Is The Ultimate Winner!

Actor Kamal Haasan is undoubtedly the happiest person on earth. The veteran, who has been away from the silver screen for about three years, has hit the jackpot with Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram. The movie showcased Kamal Haasan in his most stylist avatar and the actor delivered a career-best performance.

Vikram has recorded the highest pre-release business for Kamal Haasan in his career spanning almost five decades. The movie made more than Rs 200 Crore without the theatrical release share. Post its release across the world, Vikram has been receiving rave reviews. The movie became an instant hit and minted more money than the makers thought of.

Although the success of the film is foreseen, the scale of its performance at the box office is unprecedented. Vikram is the highest-grossing Kollywood movie and is dubbed as the most successful venture.

Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil have added the right balance to the film which dwells on drug smuggling and a father-son relationship.

Take a look at Vikram 17 days box office collection worldwide down below

Tamil Nadu- Rs 159.10 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 27.05 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 18.90 Crore

Kerala- Rs 34.85 Crore

ROI- Rs 9.50 Crore

Overseas- Rs 114.40 Crore

Total Worldwide Gross Collection- Rs 363.80 Crore

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.

Anirudh Ravichander composed music for the film. Kamal Haasan produced the film under home banner Raaj Kamal Films. Philomin Raj worked as the film's editor. Notably, Kamal Haasan thanked the film's technicians and cast for putting out a massive blockbuster. He organised a lunch event to thank the distributors of Vikram, as part of the success celebrations.