      Vikram Day 18 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Action Film Is An All-Time Kollywood Hit

      Vikram, an action entertainer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil has become the highest grosser of the year in Kollywood. The movie brought back the veteran Kamal Haasan in his game.

      Kamal Haasan made a come back to the silver screen after three years in an out-and-out action film under the direction of Lokesh, who earlier helmed Khaithi as Vikram's prequel. Planned to be made into a trilogy, Vikram is the second installment of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). The film also stars actor Suriya in a cameo towards the climax, in the role of Rolex, a ruthless drug dealer.

      Produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran on Kamal's own Raaj Kamal Films International, the movie is having continuous full-packed shows at the theatres in south India. The movie made a pre-release business of Rs 200 Crore excluding the theatrical numbers. Post the film's release, within two weeks, the movie grossed Rs 300 Crore.

      Here is a look at the Vikram's worldwide box office collection

      Tamil Nadu - Rs 162.50 Crore
      Telugu States- Rs 27.45 Crore
      Karnataka- Rs 19.10 Crore
      Kerala - Rs 35.15 Crore
      ROI - Rs 9.88 Crore
      Overseas - Rs 115.90 Crore
      Total worldwide collection - Rs 369.98 Crore Gross

      Vikram Day 18 Box Office Collection

      Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.

      Cinematography of the film was handled by Girish Gangadharan while Philomin Raj trimmed the sequences.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
