Vikram Day 18 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Action Film Is An All-Time Kollywood Hit

Vikram,
an
action
entertainer
directed
by
Lokesh
Kanagaraj,
starring
Kamal
Haasan,
Vijay
Sethupathi,
and
Fahadh
Faasil
has
become
the
highest
grosser
of
the
year
in
Kollywood.
The
movie
brought
back
the
veteran
Kamal
Haasan
in
his
game.
Kamal
Haasan
made
a
come
back
to
the
silver
screen
after
three
years
in
an
out-and-out
action
film
under
the
direction
of
Lokesh,
who
earlier
helmed
Khaithi
as
Vikram's
prequel.
Planned
to
be
made
into
a
trilogy,
Vikram
is
the
second
installment
of
the
Lokesh
Cinematic
Universe
(LCU).
The
film
also
stars
actor
Suriya
in
a
cameo
towards
the
climax,
in
the
role
of
Rolex,
a
ruthless
drug
dealer.
Produced
by
Kamal
Haasan
and
R
Mahendran
on
Kamal's
own
Raaj
Kamal
Films
International,
the
movie
is
having
continuous
full-packed
shows
at
the
theatres
in
south
India.
The
movie
made
a
pre-release
business
of
Rs
200
Crore
excluding
the
theatrical
numbers.
Post
the
film's
release,
within
two
weeks,
the
movie
grossed
Rs
300
Crore.
Here
is
a
look
at
the
Vikram's
worldwide
box
office
collection
Tamil
Nadu
-
Rs
162.50
Crore
Telugu
States-
Rs
27.45
Crore
Karnataka-
Rs
19.10
Crore
Kerala
-
Rs
35.15
Crore
ROI
-
Rs
9.88
Crore
Overseas
-
Rs
115.90
Crore
Total
worldwide
collection
-
Rs
369.98
Crore
Gross
Kalidas
Jayaram,
Narain,
Aju
Varghese,
and
Gayathrie
Shankar
are
a
few
who
played
prominent
roles
in
the
film.
Cinematography
of
the
film
was
handled
by
Girish
Gangadharan
while
Philomin
Raj
trimmed
the
sequences.