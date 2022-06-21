Vikram Day 19 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj Whip Up A Tsunami Of Kollywood!

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan returned to the silver screen after a gap of three long years with young director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram, which is a second installment to Khaithi, starring Karthi. The movie, which is to be made into a trilogy, created a tsunami at the box office and collected more than Rs 350 Crore worldwide, the highest ever in the Kollywood industry.

Vikram is dubbed as the most profitable venture ever made in Kollywood. The film has broken all previous records set by other films and secured the distinction of the number one highest grosser of Tamil cinema.

Down below are the details of Vikram's Day 19 Box Office Collection

Tamil Nadu - Rs 162.10 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 27.45 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 19.15 Crore

Kerala - Rs 35.40 Crore

ROI - Rs 10.03 Crore

Overseas - Rs 115.70 Crore

Total worldwide collection - Rs 369.83 Crore Gross

Vikram serves as the second installment in the planned Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). In addition to the charm and ease of Kamal Haasan, there are Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in powerful roles, churning up a storm. Actor Suriya was seen in a cameo as Rolex towards the climax, revealing that the upcoming sequel would contain more of him, fighting Kamal Haasan as Vikram. The film received instant praise after its release for its story, narration, action sequences, and performances.

Anirudh Ravichander's music for the film enhances the cinema viewing experience on the screen. Vikram went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film ever made. The movie will arrive on digital OTT Disney plus Hotstar from July 8.

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film, which is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the former's own production house Raaj Kamal Films International.

Kamal Haasan thanked the fans and audience for making the film a great success in a video message released online, in five languages and threw a party for the cast, crew, and distributors of Vikram.