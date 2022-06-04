Vikram Day 2 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film Earns Big Moolah

Lokesh
Kanagaraj
directorial
Vikram
hit
the
screens
on
June
3
and
has
been
raving
positive
reviews.
Ulaganayagan
Kamal
Haasan
has
returned
to
the
silver
screen
after
three
long
years
and
he
is
back
with
a
bang.
The
movie,
which
is
planned
to
be
made
as
a
trilogy,
has
earned
widespread
appreciation.
The
movie
has
a
powerful
cast
in
the
form
of
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Vijay
Sethupathi
who
brilliantly
balanced
the
multistarrer
with
Kamal
Haasan.
The
movie
reportedly
starts
off
where
Karthi's
Kaithi
ends.
Here's
how
much
Vikram
has
earned
on
the
second
day
of
its
release
in
Tamil
Nadu
and
across
the
world.
Vikram
Day
1
Tamil
Nadu
-
Rs
20
Crore
+
Gross
Vikram
Day
1
Worldwide
-
Rs
45
Crore
+
Gross
Vikram
Day
2
Tamil
Nadu
-
Rs
25
Crore
+
Gross
Vikram
Day
2
Worldwide
-
Rs
45
Crore
+
Gross
Vikram
has
recorded
highest
pre-release
business
for
Kamal
Haasan
in
his
career
spanning
almost
five
decades.
The
movie
made
more
than
Rs
200
Crore
without
the
theatrical
release
share.
Notably,
Anirudh
Ravichander
composed
music
for
the
film.
Kamal
Haasan
produced
the
film
under
his
home
banner
Raaj
Kamal
Films
and
Philomin
Raju
worked
as
the
film's
editor.