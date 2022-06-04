Vikram Day 2 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film Earns Big Moolah

Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram hit the screens on June 3 and has been raving positive reviews. Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has returned to the silver screen after three long years and he is back with a bang. The movie, which is planned to be made as a trilogy, has earned widespread appreciation.

The movie has a powerful cast in the form of Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi who brilliantly balanced the multistarrer with Kamal Haasan. The movie reportedly starts off where Karthi's Kaithi ends.

Here's how much Vikram has earned on the second day of its release in Tamil Nadu and across the world.

Vikram Day 1 Tamil Nadu - Rs 20 Crore + Gross

Vikram Day 1 Worldwide - Rs 45 Crore + Gross

Vikram Day 2 Tamil Nadu - Rs 25 Crore + Gross

Vikram Day 2 Worldwide - Rs 45 Crore + Gross

Vikram has recorded highest pre-release business for Kamal Haasan in his career spanning almost five decades. The movie made more than Rs 200 Crore without the theatrical release share.

Notably, Anirudh Ravichander composed music for the film. Kamal Haasan produced the film under his home banner Raaj Kamal Films and Philomin Raju worked as the film's editor.