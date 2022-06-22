Vikram Day 20 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Action Film Nears Rs 400 Crore

Kamal
Haasan's
high
voltage
action
drama
Vikram
directed
by
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
is
a
brilliant
masterpiece
and
rightly
so,
the
movie
is
ringing
the
cash
registers
ever
since
it
opened
in
theatres
across
the
world
on
June
3.
The
movie
set
a
massive
record
by
making
a
pre-release
business
of
Rs
200
Crore
excluding
the
theatre
rights
and
collection.
After
its
release,
the
movie
is
now
close
to
minting
a
whopping
Rs
400
Crore.
The
movie
is
deemed
as
the
most
profitable
venture
of
Kollywood
ever
and
is
the
winner
in
the
box
office
history.
With
a
power-packed
cast
in
the
form
of
Vijay
Sethupathi
and
Fahadh
Faasil
to
accentuate
the
film's
range
and
performances,
director
Lokesh
has
put
together
a
brilliant
show.
Vikram
also
has
actor
Suriya
in
a
special
role
as
the
ruler
of
the
drug
mafia.
The
role
which
Suriya
played,
Rolex,
is
in
itself
a
greater
continuation
of
the
film.
Vikram
will
be
made
into
a
trilogy,
confirmed
the
director.
Down
below
is
the
worldwide
overall
collection
of
Vikram
at
the
box
office.
Tamil
Nadu
-
Rs
162.10
Crore
Telugu
States-
Rs
27.75
Crore
Karnataka-
Rs
19.20
Crore
Kerala
-
Rs
35.70
Crore
ROI
-
Rs
10.19
Crore
Overseas
-
Rs
116.35
Crore
Total
Worldwide
Collection
-
Rs
371.29
Crore
Gross
Kalidas
Jayaram,
Narain,
Aju
Varghese,
and
Gayathrie
Shankar
are
a
few
who
played
prominent
roles
in
the
film,
which
is
produced
by
Kamal
Haasan
and
R
Mahendran
under
the
former's
production
house
Raaj
Kamal
Films
International.