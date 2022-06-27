Vikram Day 24 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh's Film Sets An All-Time Kollywood Record!

Kamal Haasan, who signed Vikram after six years of break from the industry, appeared on the silver screen after three long years. He has come back with a bang in full-form. His second-innings with Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is a blockbuster and created sensational records in the entire Kollywood industry.

The movie, which is made on a budget between Rs 120 Crore and Rs 150 Crore, has minted double the profit and is heading to establish a new record of minting Rs 400 Crore at the theatres alone. Prior to the film's release, the satellite, digital streaming rights, dubbing rights, and audio rights collectively fetched Rs 200 Crore plus.

Vikram 24 Days worldwide Box Office Collection are as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs 169.80 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 29.05 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 19.50 Crore

Kerala - Rs 36.80 Crore

ROI - Rs 11.30 Crore

Overseas - Rs 119.20 Crore

Total worldwide collection - Rs 385.65 Crore Gross

With an impeccable cast like Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles, the movie makes for a fantastic multistarrer. Vikram is an action thriller which has a connection to the director's previous film Kaithi, starring actor Karthi. Kaithi is said to be the first movie in the planned trilogy. Vikram is the second in the proposed Lokesh Cinematic Universe and will have another sequel with Suriya's Rolex character in detail.

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film, produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the former's own production house Raaj Kamal Films International.

Kamal Haasan also gifted expensive goods to the film's cast and crew besides honouring the film's distributors with a meet and greet followed by a gala dinner.