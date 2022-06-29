Vikram Day 26 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Film Is Inches Away From Grossing Rs 400 Crore!

Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram has Kamal Haasan in a blockbuster comeback role for his stature. The veteran actor, who appeared on the silver screen after a gap of almost six years is elated and couldn't believe the scale of Vikram's success in the country and abroad.

Vikram, a high-octane action entertainer has Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles alongside Suriya, who was seen in a ten-minute cameo, laying the essential foreground for the film's upcoming sequel. Conceived by the director as Lokesh Cinematic Universe, the movie is said to be the second installment of it after Karthi starrer Kaithi and the sequel will have actor Suriya as Rolex unleashing his ruthless side.

Vikram is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the former's own production house Raaj Kamal Films International. The film made a pre-release business of more than Rs 200 Crore and is now raking the moolah.

Vikram 26 Days worldwide Box Office Collection is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs 172.25 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 29.50 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 20.50 Crore

Kerala - Rs 38.25 Crore

ROI - Rs 12.00 Crore

Overseas - Rs 120.65 Crore

Total worldwide collection - Rs 393.15 Crore Gross

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhana Bharathi, Elango Kumaravel, G Marimuthi, Aruldoss, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.

Vikram is Cinematographed by Girish Gangadharan and Edited by Philomin Raj. Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's song and background score which received great appreciation.