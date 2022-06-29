    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vikram Day 27 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial Has No Boundaries At The BO!

      By
      |

      Kamal Haasan's Vikram, under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj, is officially the most profitable venture ever made in Kollywood. The movie has registered a never-seen-before record both before and after its theatrical release. The movie is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran on the former's own production house Raaj Kamal Films International.

      Vikram Day 27 Box Office Collection

      Vikram is a classic example of how the multistarrer cast can be brought together and tied up in a gripping thriller with a character edge. Lokesh Kanagaraj has dealt with the subject with ease and produced a masterpiece of cinema. Vikram is one movie that the Indian movie industry would be proud of for its story, narration, impeccable casting, production quality, exciting background music, and fight choreography among others.

      The movie which made a pre-release business of Rs 200 Crore excluding the theatrical rights has now been making money without pause. Even after completing three weeks of theatrical run, the movie is running successfully across the country, especially in southern parts of India.

      Vikram Day 27 Box Office Collection

      Take a look at Vikram 27 Days worldwide Box Office Collection is as follows:

      Tamil Nadu - Rs 173.01 Crore
      Telugu States- Rs 29.60 Crore
      Karnataka- Rs 20.59 Crore
      Kerala - Rs 38.35 Crore
      ROI - Rs 12.15 Crore
      Overseas - Rs 120.80 Crore
      Total worldwide collection - Rs 394.50 Crore Gross

      Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhana Bharathi, Elango Kumaravel, G Marimuthi, Aruldoss, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.

      Vikram is Cinematographed by Girish Gangadharan and Edited by Philomin Raj. Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's song and background score which received great appreciation.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 30, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X