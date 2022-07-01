    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vikram Day 29 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Film Continues Successful Run At The BO!

      By
      |

      Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's magnum opus Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil in lead roles is close to minting Rs 400 Crore at the box office. The movie showcased the veteran actor in a stylish avatar in a role seeking vengeance.

      Vikram Day 29 Box Office Collection

      Kamal Haasan made an appearance on the silver screen after a gap of almost six years. Vikram, produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International, has made a pre-release business of Rs 200 Crore. This is the first time ever in Kamal Haasan's career spanning four decades.

      The movie is loaded with scenes that are equally emotional and gives an adrenaline rush. With an impeccable casting, the movie is a multistarrer masterpiece.

      Vikram, which has been running successfully for about a month at the theatres to occupied screens, is going to premiere on the digital streaming platform Disney + Hotstar from July 8.

      Vikram Day 29 Box Office Collection

      Take a look at Vikram 29 Days worldwide box office collection is as follows:

      Tamil Nadu - Rs 175.85 Crore
      Telugu States- Rs 29.60 Crore
      Karnataka- Rs 20.72 Crore
      Kerala - Rs 38.50 Crore
      ROI - Rs 12.40 Crore
      Overseas - Rs 121.30 Crore
      Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 398.72 Crore Gross

      Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhana Bharathi, Elango Kumaravel, G Marimuthi, Aruldoss, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.

      Vikram is Cinematographed by Girish Gangadharan and Edited by Philomin Raj. Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's songs and background score which received great appreciation.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 2, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X