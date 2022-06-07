    For Quick Alerts
      Vikram Day 5 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Action Entertainer Hits Rs 200 Crore Mark!

      Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead with Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles hit the screens worldwide on June 3 to a widespread positive response. The movie was declared a commercial and critical success.

      Vikram Day 5 Box Office Collection

      Planned to be made as a trilogy, Vikram is a high-octane action drama that is said to have started where Karthi's Kaithi ends. The movie has actor Suriya in an extended cameo, and the director confirmed that a full-fledged movie will be made on his character- Vikram 3.

      The movie is about a retired cop who is called in on an assignment to rescue a kidnapped high-ranking government official. Vikram is made under the home banner of Kamal Haasan, Raaj Kamal Films International.

      Vikram 5 Days Box Office Collection Worldwide (Gross Approximate):

      Vikram Day 5 Box Office Collection

      Tamil Nadu - Rs 90.60 Crore
      Telugu States - Rs 16.56 Crore
      Karnataka - Rs 15.30 Crore
      Kerala - Rs 18.85 Crore
      ROI - Rs 3.85 Crore
      Overseas - Rs 69.15 Crore

      Total Vikram 5 Days Box Office Collections Worldwide- Rs 214.31 Crore (Gross Approx)

      Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Narain, Santhana Bharathi, Chemban Vinod Jose, Gayathrie Shankar and others played prominent roles in the film.

      Music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Rathna Kumar co-wrote the film's script and screenplay with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Philomin Raj worked as the film's editor while Girish Gangadharan cranked the camera.

      Read more about: vikram kamal haasan
      Story first published: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
