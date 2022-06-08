Vikram Day 6 Box Office Collection: Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's Film is Rolling High At The Theatres

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles is rolling high at the theatres across the country. The movie instantly scored a positive response and has been running to full-house shows in multiplexes as well.

The direction and story rendered by Lokesh for the film met with huge appreciation by the critics. The performances of the lead actors in the film are terrific and the entire movie was uplifted by Anirudh Ravichander's background score. The movie, an action drama, comes across as a package deal for the fans of the respective actors as well as moviegoers who love action cinema.

The movie made a pre-release business of Rs 200 Crore and after its theatrical release, the money made by Vikram crossed Rs 200 Crore, within four days. Kamal Haasan, who produced the film along with R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films Internationals has been basking in the newfound commercial success. The veteran actor is also giving expensive stuff to the film's director and actors. For now, director Lokesh Kanagaraj was the first to receive a luxury Lexus car followed by actor Suriya, who received a Rolex watch.

Let us take a look at Vikram 6 Days Box Office Collection Worldwide (Gross Approximate)

Tamil Nadu - Rs 86.50 Crore

Telugu States - Rs 18.71 Crore

Karnataka - Rs 17.10 Crore

Kerala - Rs 22.40 Crore

ROI - Rs 3.75 Crore

Overseas - Rs 75.10 Crore

Total Vikram 6 Days Box Office Collection Worldwide - Rs. 223.56 Crore (Gross Approx)

Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Narain, Santhana Bharathi, Chemban Vinod Jose, Gayathrie Shankar, and others played prominent roles in the film.

Rathna Kumar co-wrote the film's script and screenplay with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Philomin Raju worked as the film's editor while Girish Gangadharan cranked the camera.