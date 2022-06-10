Vikram Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Action Entertainer Continues To Roar!

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial Vikram starring Kamal Haasan is running to housefull shows at the theatres across the southern parts of the country. The movie, ever since its release on June 3 has been making enough buzz to keep the vibe of the movie alive.

Kamal Haasan has scored a sensations hit after several failures in a row and was seen on the silver screen after a gap of three and a half years. He rightly made a comeback with a bang. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj efficiently made Vikram and the movie is flooded with money. The cast and crew, including Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi have performed exceptionally well.

Down here is the detail about Vikram's 7 days box office collection worldwide

Tamil Nadu - Rs 91.80 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 19.46 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 16.80 Crore

Kerala - Rs 23.40 Crore

ROI - Rs 4.90 Crore

Overseas - Rs 80.15 Crore

Vikram Box Office collection Worldwide - Rs 236.51 Crore

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.

Vikram has recorded highest pre-release business for Kamal Haasan in his career spanning almost five decades. The movie made more than Rs 200 Crore without the theatrical release share.

Anirudh Ravichander composed music for the film. Kamal Haasan produced the film under home banner Raaj Kamal Films. Philomin Raju worked as the film's editor.