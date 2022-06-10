Vikram Day 8 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Heavy Duty Action Film Continues To Rule The BO!

Lokesh Kanagaraj's high-action mass entertainer Vikram is continuing its roar at the box office. Vikram, which has an ensemble cast in the form of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil is an outstanding example of making multi-starrers with heroes of such potential.

The movie, which is a thriller drama, is written by Lokesh. With references from his earlier film Kaithi, how the director made up the script in connection is commendable. Vikram also will be made into a trilogy. A special cameo by Suriya came in as a thrilling experience for fans.

Vikram Day 8 Box Office Collections Worldwide Gross Approx.

Tamil Nadu- Rs 102.30 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 20.91 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 17.30 Crore

Kerala- Rs 25.10 Crore

ROI- Rs 5.35 Crore

Overseas- Rs 86.65 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection- Rs 257.61 Crore

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.

Vikram has recorded the highest pre-release business for Kamal Haasan in his career spanning almost five decades. The movie made more than Rs 200 Crore without the theatrical release share.

Anirudh Ravichander composed music for the film. Kamal Haasan produced the film under home banner Raaj Kamal Films. Philomin Raj worked as the film's editor.