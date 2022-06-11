Vikram Day 9 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Heavy Duty Action Works Wonders!

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is back in his strongest form with director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram. The director impeccably showcased the veteran and the film depicts Lokesh's appreciation and adoration for the versatile actor. Kamal Haasan was seen on the silver screen after a gap of three long years and he hit the right bell. Vikram has been raving reviews since the day of its release. All shows are running to full occupancy in the southern part of India.

With a power-packed cast in the form of Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil to accentuate the film's range and performances, director Lokesh has put together a brilliant show. Vikram also has actor Suriya in a special role as the ruler of the drug mafia. The role which Suriya played, Rolex, is in itself a greater continuation of the film. Vikram will be made as a trilogy, confirmed the director.

Here is a look at Vikram 9 Days worldwide Box Office Collection

Tamil Nadu - Rs 106.05 Crore

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - Rs 21.81 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 17.55 Crore

Kerala - Rs 25.90 Crore

ROI - Rs 5.80 Crore

Overseas - Rs 89.40 Crore

Total Worldwide collection - Rs 266.51 Crore Gross

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.

Vikram has recorded the highest pre-release business for Kamal Haasan in his career spanning almost five decades. The movie made more than Rs 200 Crore without the theatrical release share.

Anirudh Ravichander composed music for the film. Kamal Haasan produced the film under home banner Raaj Kamal Films. Philomin Raju worked as the film's editor.