Vikram Day 9 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Heavy Duty Action Works Wonders!

Ulaganayagan
Kamal
Haasan
is
back
in
his
strongest
form
with
director
Lokesh
Kanagaraj's
Vikram.
The
director
impeccably
showcased
the
veteran
and
the
film
depicts
Lokesh's
appreciation
and
adoration
for
the
versatile
actor.
Kamal
Haasan
was
seen
on
the
silver
screen
after
a
gap
of
three
long
years
and
he
hit
the
right
bell.
Vikram
has
been
raving
reviews
since
the
day
of
its
release.
All
shows
are
running
to
full
occupancy
in
the
southern
part
of
India.
With
a
power-packed
cast
in
the
form
of
Vijay
Sethupathi
and
Fahadh
Faasil
to
accentuate
the
film's
range
and
performances,
director
Lokesh
has
put
together
a
brilliant
show.
Vikram
also
has
actor
Suriya
in
a
special
role
as
the
ruler
of
the
drug
mafia.
The
role
which
Suriya
played,
Rolex,
is
in
itself
a
greater
continuation
of
the
film.
Vikram
will
be
made
as
a
trilogy,
confirmed
the
director.
Here
is
a
look
at
Vikram
9
Days
worldwide
Box
Office
Collection
Tamil
Nadu
-
Rs
106.05
Crore
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana
-
Rs
21.81
Crore
Karnataka-
Rs
17.55
Crore
Kerala
-
Rs
25.90
Crore
ROI
-
Rs
5.80
Crore
Overseas
-
Rs
89.40
Crore
Total
Worldwide
collection
-
Rs
266.51
Crore
Gross
Kalidas
Jayaram,
Narain,
Aju
Varghese,
Gayathrie
Shankar
are
a
few
who
played
prominent
roles
in
the
film.
Vikram
has
recorded
the
highest
pre-release
business
for
Kamal
Haasan
in
his
career
spanning
almost
five
decades.
The
movie
made
more
than
Rs
200
Crore
without
the
theatrical
release
share.
Anirudh
Ravichander
composed
music
for
the
film.
Kamal
Haasan
produced
the
film
under
home
banner
Raaj
Kamal
Films.
Philomin
Raju
worked
as
the
film's
editor.