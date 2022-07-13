    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      National Award Winner Vikram Dubs For The Magnum Opus PS-1 Teaser In All 5 Languages

      By
      |

      Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus PS-1 has already given many reasons for the audience to be hooked to the epic historical drama. Adding more to the excitement, the makers unveiled a video of the actor Vikram dubbing for the film in all 5 languages.

      Vikram

      The fans have been going gaga over the ensemble cast and mesmerising visuals of the film, Vikram playing the titular role of Aditya Karikalan has increased their expectations a notch higher with his captivating performance. The recent teaser has got the actor's social platform loaded with all the love and appreciation for his dedication and talent.

      Cobra Audio Launch: Cobra Audio Launch: "I'm Overwhelmed," says Chiyaan Vikram; He Thanks Fans For All Their Love & Support!

      Kamal Haasan Dubs For Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus Ponniyin Selvan; Narrates The Story Of The Cholas!Kamal Haasan Dubs For Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus Ponniyin Selvan; Narrates The Story Of The Cholas!

      Mr. Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions presents PS-1. Jointly Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, directed by Mani Ratnam, and music composed by AR Rahman. PS-1 is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

      Comments
      Read more about: vikram ps 1
      Story first published: Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 22:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 13, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X