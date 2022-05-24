Vikram First Review Out: Kamal Haasan Back In Full Form; Stellar Cast Makes The Film A Blockbuster

Vikram, which is touted as an out-and-out action thriller with a stellar cast, has set the bar high for multistarrers. Actors like Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi are roped in for the film, which has an extended cameo by Suriya.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is going to showcase Kamal Haasan as a ruthless yet sharp RAW agent Arun Kumar Vikram in the film, whose trailer has been making the rounds. It has been a while since fans have experienced Kamal Haasan on the silver screen in his full potential. The film's trailer promises exactly that.

Ahead of the film's release on June 3, early review has come from sources who got to watch the film's first copy. According to a member of the Overseas Censor Board and film enthusiast, Umair Sandhu, the film is going to be a blockbuster. He tweeted:

#Vikram First Copy is OUT & Inside Reports are Mindblowing! #KamalHaasan is Back with Bang !! Sure Shot Blockbuster on the way 🔥🔥 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) May 23, 2022

The song from Vikram 'Pathala Pathala', penned and co-sung by Kamal Haasan himself, along with Anirudh, has already become successful on YouTube.

The movie has Gayathrie Shankar, Shanvi Srivastava, Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das, and Antony Varghese playing other prominent roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed music for the film which has cinematography by Girish Gangadharan and editing by Philomin Raj.

Vikram is produced by Kamal Haasan's own production company Raaj Kamal Productions and R Mahendran.