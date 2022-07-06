Vikram Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Kamal Haasan's re-entry on the silver screen after a gap of three long years has become enough reason for fans to celebrate the film Vikram. Adding to the acting prowess of Kamal Haasan, a powerhouse of talents in the form of Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi was brought together by dynamic director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Vikram hit the screens with positive reviews all over the world. Fans are excited as the movie is reviewed as a sheer welcome to Kamal Haasan, thanks to the story and direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Performances of the leading cast, story narration, screenplay, editing, and background score - all aspects of the filmmaking craft have come on point to make Vikram, a successful movie.

The movie also set a record of sorts for Kamal Haasan, by making a pre-release business of over Rs 200 Crore. This is the first time in his career spanning five decades for Kamal Haasan.

However, within hours of the theatrical release, Vikram's pirated movie links are spreading all over the internet. Illegal websites like torrent have been pirating all the new films irrespective of language. It has become a phenomenon for such websites to copy films for unauthorized exhibition and display.

While makers of the film are basking in the positive talk generated for Vikram, the leak of its content came in as a shocking reality.

The movie is that of a retired cop, who is called out on a mission to save an entrapped high-ranking government official from the hands of brothers- a politician and a gangster.

Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, Harish Uthaman, Shivani Narayanan, Narain, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das, and others played prominent roles in the film.

The movie is produced by Kamal Haasan under his production banner Raaj Kamal Films in association with R Mahendran. Anirudh Ravichander composed music for the film while Philomin Raj worked as an Editor. Girish Gangadharan wielded the camera. Vikram grossed over 400 + crore at worldwide box office and stands up as industry hit in Tamil Industry and also becomes highest in Kamal haasan career. Finally after a successful run at box office now Vikram is ready to recreate the magic at OTT platform, we have to wait and see what records will Kamal haasan create at disney plus hotstar.