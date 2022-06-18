Vikram Is The First Film In Tamil Nadu To Collect Rs 75 Crore: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram, which is creating new records and re-writing the old ones in the history of Kollywood has officially collected Rs 75 Crore share alone in Tamil Nadu, claimed the actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The movie was distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies across Tamil Nadu and on the occasion of a formal meet and greet to celebrate the success of Vikram, Udhayanidhi Stalin made the above comments, which have become controversial, especially among fans of Thalapathy Vijay.

Vijay's fans claimed that Master is the highest grosser in Tamil Nadu so far by collecting a share of Rs 80 Crore plus. Many people expressed doubts as to how a movie released during a pandemic with a 50 percent occupancy ratio has managed to collect as much as the makers claimed.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has released an official video thanking the fans and moviegoers for making Vikram a massive hit. In the video, he thanked all the cast and crew of the film by taking names. He spoke in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi to appeal to regional fans of all states.

He thanked the cast and crew by showering them with appreciation and tokens of gratitude. A picture of Kamal Haasan kissing Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vijay Sethupathi, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Anirudh.

Check out the Tweet here:

Production house Raaj Kamal Films International, owned by Kamal Haasan has organized a lunch in honor of the distributors and technicians, cast, and crew for celebrating the occasion.